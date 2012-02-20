Amnesia devs tease new game with ARG

The studio behind Amnesia, Frictional Games, have been leading fans on the Frictional forums along a breadcrumb trail of clues over the last few days, a trail that leads to this announcement for A Machine of Pigs, due out in "FALL TWO THOUSAND TWELVE." The page also features the above bit of concept art, the last of a series of hints that suggests Dear Esther developers The Chinese Room may have some involvement with the project.

Amnesia fans have documented the series of clues in this wiki , which includes map references for China, a Hebrides island similar to the location of Dear Esther, and the Smith Tower in Seattle, which contains The Chinese Room , all of which seem to indicate that the Dear Esther devs have a hand in the new game. The Chinese Room site mentions GameB, "a secret project due for development and release sometime in late 2012."

Beyond that, very little is yet known about the game, beyond the concept art above and the image on NextFrictionalGame.com and the odd strange message like this one:

"THE EVIL MAY HIDE THE GREATER EVIL. BUT THE EVIL ALSO HIDES THE GREATER GOOD. THIS WORLD IS A MACHINE. A MACHINE FOR PIGS. FIT ONLY FOR THE SLAUGHTERING OF PIGS."

What do you reckon, robotic pig flight sim?