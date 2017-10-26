Amid Evil is a retro FPS inspired by Heretic and Hexen

If you miss the days of first-person shooters that gave you magic staffs and axes then let you loose in spooky cathedrals to carve monsters into gibs, then indie studio Indefatigable is working on just the game for you.

Amid Evil's reveal trailer shows magical lightning, fireballs, black holes and more being used to demolish both bad guys and the blocky level geometry around them. It looks like a lost third game in the lineage of Heretic and Hexen, which is very much by design.

Indefatigable is based in Australia and New Zealand and are made up of "The producers of DUSK and the creators of Return of the Triad." Here's what they've said we'll be looking forward to in Amid Evil:

SEVEN distinct episodes each featuring a completely different setting and enemies

LUDICROUS magical weaponry that can be overcharged with the souls of the dead

BRUTAL and adaptive enemy AI that will hunt you down over land, sea and air

SPRAWLING non-linear levels filled with secrets and ancient lore

MULTITUDES of in-game options and cheat codes for a truly "Golden PC Age" experience

BUILT in Unreal Engine 4 for cutting edge visuals (even if they are a bit retro)

OPTIMIZED to run on a toaster (a pretty nice toaster)

EPIC original and dynamic soundtrack composed by Andrew Hulshult