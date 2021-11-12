AMD's Radeon vulnerability haul shows why you should always update your GPU drivers

AMD disclosed 27 vulnerabilities in its Radeon graphics driver on Tuesday, 18 of which are of high severity. But not to worry, AMD has mitigated every single one of them in various recent driver versions, which should serve as good a reminder as any to update your graphics card's drivers regularly.

The disclosure on the AMD security website is quite the haul of potential exploits or weaknesses affecting the AMD Graphics Driver for Windows 10. If left unpatched, these could lead to escalation of privileges, denial of service, information theft, or kernel access exploits.

AMD rolled out mitigations back with driver version 20.7.1, and drivers past 21.4.1 will contain all the relevant bug fixes. We're on driver version 21.11.2 today, which puts any regularly updated PC far clear of these exploits.

A large number of these released vulnerabilities were brought to AMD's attention by security researcher Ori Nimron. Eran Shimony of CyberArk Labs, a cybersecurity research company, uncovered one, and driverThru_BoB 9th found another.

Tips and advice (Image credit: Future) How to buy a graphics card: tips on buying a graphics card in the barren silicon landscape that is 2021

Lucas Bouillot of the Apple Media Products RedTeam also found one, whose role appears to be directly tied into the continued partnership between Apple and AMD on some products with high-end discrete graphics.

As The Register reports, Intel also discovered some new vulnerabilities within its software stack, including one for its own Graphics Driver. Intel recommends upgrading to its most recent version in this case, once again evangelising the benefits of regular updates.

Not to mention new updates often offer improved performance in the latest games.