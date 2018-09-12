AMD's first-gen Threadripper 1920X has dropped to $420, half its original price

The new line of Threadripper CPUs is here, but that doesn't make the older processors any less powerful. If you want to build a high-end PC for video editing, streaming, or other intensive tasks, last year's Threadripper 1920X has dropped to $419.99 on Newegg.

The 1920X is the mid-range model in AMD's original Threadripper lineup, with 12 cores and 24 threads. It has a base clock of 3.5GHz, but it's overclockable and can boost to 4.0GHz. The 1920X was originally priced at $799 when it launched last year, but by the time it was discontinued on Amazon last month, it had fallen to $522.

This is a pretty great price for a 12-core processor, especially considering this will fully work with both generations of Threadripper motherboards. You can buy the 1920X from Newegg.

