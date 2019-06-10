AMD's 3rd-gen Ryzen CPUs will launch on July 7

At its Next Horizon Gaming event today, AMD gave us details about its upcoming 3rd-generation Ryzen CPUs (some of the best CPUs for gaming) and most importantly, that the new chips will launch on July 7, 2019.

We'll have a full breakdown of the cards stats soon, but in short, AMD is hoping to own a variety of price points with offerings that match or outpace Intel's comparative offering. To demonstrate, AMD showed its top-end chip, the Ryzen 9 3900X, in a head-to-head match against Intel's i9-9900K. The two processors were about equal at 1440p in a regular gameplay demo, but when attempting to also stream gameplay to a 1080p stream (using high quality CPU based encoding), Intel chugged while the AMD solution continued without a hitch.

Here's the full slate of third-gen Ryzen CPUs:

Ryzen 9 3900X—12C/24T, 3.8GHz to 4.6GHz, 70MB cache, 105W TDP, $499

Ryzen 7 3800X—8C/16T, 3.9GHz to 4.5GHz, 36MB cache, 105W TDP, $399

Ryzen 7 3700X—8C/16T, 3.6GHz to 4.4GHz, 36MB cache, 65W TDP, $329

Ryzen 5 3600X—6C/12T, 3.8GHz to 4.4GHz, 35MB cache, 95W TDP, $249

Ryzen 5 3600—6C/12T, 3.6GHz to 4.2GHz, 35MB cache, 65W TDP, $199

Ryzen 5 3400G—(Zen+) 4C/8T, 3.7GHz to 4.2GHz, 6MB cache, Vega 11 Graphics at 1400MHz, 65W TDP, $149

Ryzen 3 3200G—(Zen+) 4C/4T, 3.6GHz to 4.0GHz, 6MB cache, Vega 8 Graphics at 1250MHz, 65W TDP, $99

There's also the high-end Ryzen 9 3950X (16C/32T, 3.5GHz to 4.7GHz, 72MB cache, 105W TDP), which will launch in September (pricing TBD).

AMD is also unveiling its new Radeon 5700 series graphics cards at E3. We'll have details on them soon too.