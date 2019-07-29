AMD wants Destiny 2 players to help test a beta chipset driver for third-gen Ryzen

(Image credit: Bungie)

It has taken a few weeks, but AMD is starting to roll out an updated chipset driver that is supposed to address an issue preventing Destiny 2 from running on third-generation Ryzen setups.

The caveat is that this "workaround driver" is a beta release. AMD put out a call to users on Reddit to test it out, noting that seeing an "installer warning or two" is normal if upgrading from an existing driver.

"Concerning Destiny 2, this is indeed something we caught after launch. Plain and simple: I'm sorry. It is not a title that is in our standard test suite, as it's difficult to reliably benchmark," AMD's Robert Hallock said.

AMD had subsequently collaborated with Bungie to discover the root cause, after reports of problems first surfaced. That resulted in AMD issuing a microcode update to motherboard vendors, so that they could issue BIOS updates of their own to customers.

"AMD has identified the root cause and implemented a BIOS fix for an issue impacting the ability to run certain Linux distributions and Destiny 2 on Ryzen 3000 processors. We have distributed an updated BIOS to our motherboard partners, and we expect consumers to have access to the new BIOS over the coming days," AMD said several weeks ago.

The issue apparently affects both current generation (X570) and previous generation (X470) motherboards, when running a Ryzen 3000 series processor. If you are affected by this, the first thing you should do is see if there is a BIOS update available, as that could fix the issue. If not, you can download the beta chipset driver here.

Your mileage will vary, naturally, though several of the early replies say the driver update did the trick.