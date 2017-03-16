AMD rolls out 17.3.2 drivers bound for Andromeda

AMD sends word that its new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition (RSCRE) 17.3.2 drivers have landed. There's not a lot to discuss here, but AMD notes that the drivers improve RX 480 8GB performance by up to 12 percent. There is also an "AMD optimized tessellation profile for the game.

More pertinently, I can confirm in testing that AMD isn't just blowing smoke about the performance gains. With all three RX 400 series cards, I've seen markedly improved performance, sometimes even exceeding AMD's 12 percent figure.

Besides providing improved support and performance for Andromeda, which will release as an EA Access 10-hour preview on Thursday, version 17.3.2 includes the following two fixes:

Texture corruption may be observed in The Division on some surfaces using the DirectX 12 API.

For Honor may experience texture flickering or a black screen in game menus or when performing a task switch in 4x Multi GPU system configurations.

This is the second driver update for the company's graphics cards this month. Despite our mixed feelings about the game, if you're looking forward to exploring a new galaxy and you have an AMD GPU, you're all set. Nvidia says they'll have a new driver posted later this week.