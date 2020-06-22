AMD is going to make it easier to submit bug reports when your GPU crashes

Back in March, AMD had said that while posting about graphics issues related to its Radeon hardware on Reddit is helpful, submitting an actual bug report directly to the company is the better course of action. Pretty soon, that will be easier to do right from within AMD's Radeon Software utility.

As spotted by a user on Reddit (Ceremony64), there is a new bug reporting tool in the latest Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition driver package (version 20.20.01.05) for people who are participating in the Windows Insider program, who also are testing out the latest Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) feature.

"Yep, this is a new feature which we'll share a little more about soon. Feel free to give the preview driver a try!," a member of AMD's Radeon Community Team responded.

Submitting bug reports to AMD is not new, nor is initiating the action from within the Radeon Software utility. However, instead of sending users to AMD's website where certain system specifications need to be inputted manually by the user, the new built-in tool automatically collects the vitals it needs. The user still has to provide a description of the issue, but the streamlined process is far more convenient, and potentially more accurate.

This is a welcome move on AMD's part. Black screen issues have been a particularly annoying occurrence for Radeon RX 5000 series owners over the last several months, which has kept AMD's driver team busy—various black screen fixes have their way into a whole bunch of driver updates.

Hopefully this is something AMD will roll out soon, rather than waiting for the next big update to Windows 10 (which will arrive in the fall).

Thanks, Tom's Hardware