AMD announces three new processors and updated motherboards

AMD has outlined what we can expect of its upcoming processors and motherboards as we dive into 2016.

AMD and all of its big partners like Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and ASRock have already started putting out AM3+ / FMS2 + motherboards which support current I/O technology like USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type A and C with up to 10 Gbps bandwidth. They also support M.2 SATA SSD connectors.

On the processor side of things, AMD has three new ones coming out: the A10-7860K, the A6-7470K, and the Athlon X4 845. The A10 is the big one, with four "steamroller" cores with a boost / base CPU frequency of 4.0 / 3.6 GHz. It's got eight GPU cores, and its GPU frequency is 757MHz. These are fairly similar stats to the existing A10-7850K, but the big difference is that the TDP class has been reduced down to 65W from 95W. It'll be available for $118.

Meanwhile, the A6-7470K is a dual-core processor with a 4.0 / 3.7 GHz boost / base frequency. It's got four GPU cores with a GPU frequency of 800 MHz, and it also has a TDP class of 65W.

The AMD Athlon X4 845 is designed for use with a discrete graphics card. Its quad core CPU runs at 3.8 / 3.5 GHz boost / base, and it too has a TDP class of 65W. This one will cost $70. AMD will also be releasing an A10-7890K, but it is keeping the specs of that one under wraps for now.

All these new CPU releases come before the new Zen architecture update, expected to release in 2016 and bring with it a huge jump in instructions per clock over AMD's existing architecture.

In addition, AMD announced some news about its new Wraith cooler. It'll be making its debut on the AMD FX8370, replacing the old stock cooler on this existing processor at no additional cost (it's priced at $200). However, the stock cooler version will still be available for $10 less.

The Wraith will then also be available on the new A10-7860K and Athlon X4 845 processors. In addition, it will be replacing the stock coolers on the Athlon X4 870K ($90), the X4 860K ($80), the A8-7670K ($106), and the A8-7650K ($96). These processors will be "at a similar price" to what they were with the previous thermal solutions.