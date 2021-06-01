AMD wants you to tell it which games need the FidelityFX Super Resolution treatment

AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR to its friends) is coming to practically all graphics cards this June, and you can demand your favourite game gets the super res treatment by wishlist-bombing AMD's site. Do you think we could get Rockstar jamming FSR support into Red Dead Redemption 2 ahead of Nvidia's DLSS by repeatedly shouting at AMD? That would certainly prove the 'Easy to integrate' part of FSR.

AMD has shown off the exciting new feature during its Computex 2021 keynote, and the impressive new technology promises to deliver frame rate bumps to all Radeon GPUs going back to the ancient RX 500-series cards.

But it's not just limited to AMD's own architectures, however, as Nvidia, and presumably Intel are all invited to the FSR party too. Indeed, AMD demonstrated the venerable GTX 1060 running FidelityFX Super Resolution, with Godfall delivering a 41% boost in performance. Compare that with the ultra-proprietary Nvidia DLSS, that's a very sweet move on the part of AMD.

As our Katie pointed out, "AMD has squeezed extra performance out of its competitor's GPU in a way that Nvidia can't."

(Image credit: AMD)

The one thing that's maybe a little less exciting about the FSR announcement is the fact that it's still something that needs to be enabled at a developer level, and so far AMD is only saying that 'over 10 game studios and engines' are going to enable FSR support in 2021. More will be coming, however, and hopefully more details about exactly which ones, but AMD wants you to get involved right now putting the pressure on devs voting for which game needs to have FSR enabled.

Sitting comfortably? (Image credit: Secretlab) Best chair for gaming: the top gaming chairs around

Best gaming desk: the ultimate PC podiums

Best PC controller: sit back, relax, and get your game on

This puts me in mind of when Microsoft was asking for backwards compatibility recommendations for the Xbox One, fingers crossed AMD decides to publish a public leaderboard of which games are being requested the most. That was always fun.

The original Red Dead Redemption was number one on that list, so there's a certain symmetry to aiming to stick RDR2 at the top of the FidelityFX Super Resolution listings. And, though beautiful, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a resource hog because of it, so delivering a decent frame rate bump to older GPUs would be more than welcome. Especially for those graphics cards that DLSS can't help.