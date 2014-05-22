Always Sometimes Monsters launch trailer teases love, loss and adult behaviour

What happened to our pixels? They used to be innocent and carefree; playing cheerfully amid the parallax landscapes of simple geometry. And yes, occasionally they'd have to fireball a reptile or bash in a robot bee, but that was a small price to pay. Now look at them, cavorting, pining, and huffing god knows what from a rudimentary bong. Always Sometimes Monsters is corrupting our pixels! Ban this sick launch trailer, etc.

Always Sometimes Monsters bills itself as a story of "life, love, and the things we will go through to find happiness in both".

"Out of money and out of luck you find yourself broken hearted and on the verge of collapse. Your landlord's taken the key back, you can't finish your manuscript, and your beloved is marrying someone else. With no choice but to handle whatever life throws at you, you set out on the open road on a mission to win back the love of your life."

Which sounds like it continues a trend set with Gone Home—taking well-trodden genre stories and using the medium of games to find new ways to tell them.

Always Sometimes Monsters is out now .