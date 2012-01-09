Aliens Colonial Marines image seems to show new Collector's Edition

An Aliens Colonial Marines image on Gamekyo appears to have leaked the content of the as-yet unannounced Collector's Edition all over the internet. If accurate, the picture suggests that several multiplayer weapons and an extra "firing range" game mode has been held back for CE owners. There's also a big old statue of a power loader being attacked by a Xenomorph that can probably be used to scare small children, or to cast menacing shadows on your wall. The image, from CVG , is below.