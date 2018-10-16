Agony Unrated has mysteriously appeared on Steam

Adults only survival horror game Agony was poorly received when it launched in May, but only some of the criticism concerned the game itself: many were upset that a promised "uncensored" version of the game would not, after all, materialise. Madmind Studio originally planned to reinstate censored material with a post-launch patch, but later blamed "legal issues" for its eventual decision not to.

Shortly after, Madmind announced Agony Unrated, which would include the censored material in addition to deleted scenes and more. "Agony Unrated will be a separate title produced and published by Madmind Studio and without the involvement of any publishers," the studio's announcement in June read. Agony Unrated was set to include "additional erotic animations", additional sounds, and "all the scenes that have been removed from the standard version of Agony". But that version got cancelled too, with the studio citing financial problems, as well as technical and legal reasons.

A rollercoaster, right? Well it looks like Agony Unrated may very well have a new lease on life, if a new Steam listing is authentic. No official announcement has been issued by Madmind Studios, and that might have something to do with the fact that creative director Tomasz Dutkiewicz is listed as the publisher and developer, rather than the studio.

Myself and Andy have both reached out to two seperate contacts, so hopefully we'll have some clarity regarding the status of Agony Unrated soon. For the moment, Steam lists it as releasing on October 31. It's unclear whether this has anything to do with Valve's new censorship policies.

Tom didn't much like what he played of Agony back in June.