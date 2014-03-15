Age of Wonders III's Theocrat class revealed in new footage

Theocrat is a word which here means "Dude who is in with God". It's also a word that means "Dude with healing powers, who can 'cleanse the land of supernatural beings'", which I'm pretty sure was a superpower left out of my school's edition of the King James bible. The Theocrat, you see, is one of Age of Wonders III's new leader classes, a deceptively benevolent-seeming chieftain who is nonetheless a bit of a warmongering zealot (providing you choose to play them this way, of course). Triumph Studios have shown off how the Theocrat operates in a new nineteen-minute video , which you can see below.

A selection of units and skills have been elaborated on here , along with a few images of the (in this case, adorably goblinoid) Theocrat in action. Ol' Theo Crat gets to play with something called a Shrine of Smiting, for example, which seems to imbue your crusading troops with the almighty power of heaven. There's also a spell called Armageddon, which isn't quite as explosive as it sounds. (It removes the possibility of negative morale across your whole empire, though there is a trade-off.)

Here's a description of the Theocrat, in Triumph's own words from that very same page:

"Because theocrats tend not to wield many offensive powers, it is tempting to believe that territories ruled by theocrats are easy to conquer. History has proven this to be foolishness. Theocrats lead the masses by the heart. They heal, persuade, minister and convert. Their zealots are fiercely loyal, convinced to the core that any action they perform will earn them a greater reward in the afterlife."

Age of Wonders III is out March 31st. Ta, Blue's News .