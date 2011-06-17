Age of Empires Online dev diary shows loot, crafting and war elephants

The latest dev diary for Age of Empires Online shows off some of the loot we'll be able to unlock for our armies in Age of Empires Online. In traditional MMO style, items range from bog-standard to Epic, and can be earned in a number of ways. The items can be found in chests, crafted, or bought from city marketplaces. The free-to-play massively online RTS is set to launch on August 16, and is being developed by Supreme Commander 2 devs, Gas Powered Games. Find out more on the Age of Empires Online site.