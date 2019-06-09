Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition confirmed at E3, coming this fall (updated)

Update: Microsoft have given us more details about Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition. We know that it'll be on Steam, the Microsoft Game Store, and Xbox Game Pass with cross-play between the Steam and Windows 10 editions, and that it will come with everything previously released for Age of Empires 2 as well as some new stuff.

That new stuff includes four new civilizations (the Tatars, Bulgarians, Cumans, and Lithuanians), and three new campaigns. There will also be quality-of-life improvements like automatic farm reseeding, a spectator mode and tournament features.

It'll be $US15 on Steam for anyone who already owns Age of Empires 2 HD Edition, and the same price on the Xbox Game Pass for PC. For everyone else, it'll be $US20.

Original story: Microsoft announced at its E3 press event today that Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition, which was unofficially revealed in April by way of an errant ESRB listing, will be out this fall.

The overhauled game, like its predecessor, will support 4K resolutions and fully remastered audio. It will also boast an all-new campaign called The Last Khans. We'll be keeping an eye out for more information and will update when we have it.