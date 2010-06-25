APB ads will play through your speakers in-game

APB, the upcoming cops and robbers MMO from Realtime Worlds, will have audio adverts that play every couple of hours. When you enter a new district, you'll hear an ad. If you stay in that district for more than three hours, you'll hear another ad the next time you change district. It's not... that bad, as some forumites have said on the subject, but it's still a bit weird for a service you're paying for. Look at it like this: when you buy the game, you're also buying 50 hours of time - and therefore, 16 adverts. Hmmmmm .

[via APB.com , image thanks: Dead End Thrills ]