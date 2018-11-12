Addictive Warframe: Fortuna song 'We All Lift Together' is on Bandcamp

I thought Warframe: Fortuna's weighty anthem was a stylish cover of an existing track, but it's an original composition created for Fortuna, and has been stuck in my head since last week. We're treated to hours of original soundtracks in games, but it's still novel to hear really good songs with words and choruses and everything.

The rousing chant of the oppressed Solaris is available now on Bandcamp for a buck, and you can listen to the whole thing in the embed. It's the work of musician Keith Power. In addition to Warframe scores, he also writes music for Heartland, Magnum PI, Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver.

