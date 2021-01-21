Activision Blizzard is currently valued at $72 billion

Activision Blizzard's total worth is now estimated to be around a whopping $72 billion (£52.5bn) with stock prices sitting at $95 a share—the highest it has been since 1984 (when there were many, many less shares in the company). As noted by The Wall Street Journal the company's share price has been on a steady rise since December 2020.

One factor in this increase is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic boosting Activision's profits, with more people being at home and having more time to dedicate to gaming. The games industry as a whole has seen huge profits this year, with the UK industry surpassing £4 billion($5.6bn) for the first time in 2020.

Microtransactions have also proven to be mighty profitable for Activision Blizzard. It reported $1.2 billion in earnings from microtransactions during the last financial quarter, making up over half of its total revenue. The majority of microtransaction sales came from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, the combined success of which saw the COD playerbase on PC increase ten-fold last year.

Activision Blizzard has been on one heck of a run in recent times, with Warzone expanding Call of Duty's appeal hugely and a wide range of ongoing games that look to be in rude health. The company will announce its final earnings for the financial year on February 4, when we'll find out how the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has gone down.