A turn-based John Wick game is coming

Thomas Was Alone is an endearing, emotionally complex puzzle platformer about a group of simple geometric shapes grappling with their place in a strange new world. John Wick is a movie about a guy who commits international mass murder because Theon Greyjoy offed his dog. What do they have in common? Bithell Games, which made the jumping blocks game, is now making one based on the stylish action films.

Surprisingly, given the subject matter, John Wick Hex is not a shooter, but a "fast-paced, action-oriented strategy game" that looks a bit like XCOM but with simplified visuals and more up-close-and-personal combat. (Have you ever kicked a Muton in the junk? I think not.) It will tell a new, original story set in the John Wick universe featuring voice work from Ian McShane (Winston) and Lance Reddick (Charon), through which players will unlock new weapons, suit options, and locations in "fight-choreograhped chess brought to life as a videogame."

"Players must choose every action and attack they make while considering their immediate cost and consequences," publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment said in the announcement. "Every move in John Wick Hex feels like a scene from the movies, and every fight contributes to your progress on the job and requires precise strategic thinking."

John Wick Hex on PC will be available exclusively from the Epic Games Store at launch, at date for which has not yet been announced. Check out some screens down below.