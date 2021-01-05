A Slay the Spire board game is coming

Mega Crit's Slay the Spire is a PC Gamer favourite, a solo deckbuilding roguelike that serves up one wild and unexpected run after another. It scored 92% in our review, won our best design award in 2019, and post-launch has benefitted from a dedicated modding scene. Now it's getting perhaps the ultimate mod for what is basically already a card game: physical form.

Board game specialist Contention Games today announced that it's working on a Slay the Spire project, to be launched on Kickstarter in Spring 2021. It's been announced with minimal details, but will support 1-4 players with an expected game time of 45 minutes per player. The game's description reads: "Slay the Spire is a cooperative deckbuilding adventure. Craft a unique deck, encounter bizarre creatures, discover relics of immense power, and finally become strong enough to Slay the Spire!"

(Image credit: Contention Games)

The box mock-up uses old key art, so sadly there's little more to say. Contention's previous project is a 4X card game called Imperium: The Contention which is for 2-6 players but in its deluxe edition supports solo play, which I mention because my main interest in a Slay the Spire board game is how good that singleplayer deck-building experience will be. You can sign up here to be notified when the game's kickstarter goes live here.