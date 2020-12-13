A sequel to classic roguelike ADOM is coming next year

A sequel to ADOM: Ancient Domains of Mystery is on the way next year, with developers Team ADOM planning to release into Early Access on February 11th, 2021. Ultimate ADOM - Caverns of Chaos will be a proper sequel to the roguelike, which is famous for being in continual development for 25 years. The sequel is by the original developers, who have in recent years built an upgraded version of ADOM on Steam.

Ultimate ADOM's new features focus on new skill trees, stealth system, and dozens of new spells. Players' characters will also be able to pledge allegiance to new rival factions in the world of Ancardia, ADOM's setting, following evil's defeat in the first game. It'll be available with both top-down and isometric graphics, as well as graphical and ASCII display modes. Perhaps most importantly, a newly-revitalized control system will "get rid of the need to memorize hundreds of keys."

Ultimate ADOM has already had a public demo, and will have Alpha tests in the coming months facilitated via the official website. You can find Ultimate ADOM - Caverns of Chaos on Steam, where it will release on February 11th.