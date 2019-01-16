A new Dragon Ball Z action RPG is starting development this year

Bandai Namco has announced a new Dragon Ball Z action RPG. The publisher isn’t giving up much beyond its existence, suggesting that the project is just beginning this year. We’ll find out more at the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour finals later this month. On the subject of Dragon Ball FighterZ, it’s getting a new character, also to be announced at the finals.

More information to be revealed at the DRAGON BALL FighterZ World Tour Finals January 26th ~ 27th!

It’s been quarter of a century since I last watched an episode of Dragon Ball Z, I confess, but people who know better than I tell me that ‘The Warrior from Universe 11’ likely refers to Jiren. Who’s Jiren, you ask? It’s this guy of course!

He’s a member of the Pride Troopers, apparently, and looks like what you’d get if you pumped one of those scrawny grey aliens full of steroids. His entry on the DBZ wiki makes him sound like possibly the dullest guy in all the universes.

Jiren is very stoic and serious about most matters. This was shown when he did not perform a pose like his teammates. Jiren also appears to be a quiet person, as speaks very rarely more than necessary. He is very brave and disciplined, remaining unfazed by practically anything. Even more, he is a very focused and observant man, constantly watching and studying his environment to better prepare for any new threat.

He’s pretty tough, however, and I guess that’s more important than charisma in a game about punching.