Popular

A massive restock of Nvidia RTX 30-series GPUs is happening at Best Buy tomorrow

By

Get in line early Thursday, August 26, if you want a chance to pick up a shiny new GPU.

Customers shop at a Best Buy store on August 24, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.
(Image credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A major restock of Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics cards is happening at Best Buy stores across the US tomorrow, August 26, 2021. The drop will include highly sought-after graphics cards such as the RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090, so pay attention weary PC builders.

The GeForce graphics cards are limited to one per customer, notably not one per SKU, and only available at certain locations. That will hopefully ease a little of the mad dash to checkout that we've come to expect with online retail this past year. That said, I do suspect we'll see a few arriving at the break of dawn for a chance at a new GPU, so don't dawdle if you hope to be among them.

You can check out the full list of participating stores over on the Best Buy website. Or, if you prefer to live dangerously, you can go off a leaked stock list by location that has been released by Twitter account GPURestock.

See more
Tips and advice

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and AMD RX 6700 XT side by side on a colourful background

(Image credit: Future)

How to buy a graphics card: tips on buying a graphics card in the barren silicon landscape that is 2021

According to this helpful spreadsheet, Best Buy will be getting in stock of the RTX 3090, RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 Ti. Between 10–50 of each, depending on the location.

There will be no RTX 3060 12GB stock according to this information, though.

Best Buy is the retailer of choice for Nvidia Founder's Edition graphics cards, so it's assumed that's what you'll find in-store tomorrow. The aforementioned leak also suggests that's the case, but Best Buy has not confirmed this on its website.

In order to get your hands on one, you'll need to be an early riser. Staff will begin handing out tickets that guarantee you a graphics card on the day from 7:30am, and the store will open from 8am. That's all local time, depending on the store in question. 

Once the tickets are all distributed and the graphics cards accounted for, that's it for this round of restocks. God speed.

Jacob Ridley
Jacob Ridley

Jacob earned his first byline writing for his own tech blog from his hometown in Wales in 2017. From there, he graduated to professionally breaking things at PCGamesN, where he would later win command of the kit cupboard as hardware editor. Nowadays, as senior hardware editor at PC Gamer, he spends his days reporting on the latest developments in the technology and gaming industry. When he's not writing about GPUs and CPUs, you'll find him trying to get as far away from the modern world as possible by wild camping.
See comments