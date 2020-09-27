Popular

A CG Resident Evil series about Claire and Leon is coming to Netflix

In addition to the previously announced live-action series.

There are currently three adaptations of Resident Evil in the works. There's a reboot of the movies, being directed by Johannes Roberts. There's a live-action Netflix series about "the Wesker kids" moving to "New Raccoon City". And now there's Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, a CGI series also coming to Netflix, but one that seems to be hewing a little closer to the canon of the series.

As the teaser shows, it features Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy, a spooky old house, and zombies. It looks much more in line with Capcom's three CG movies starring Leon (RE: Degeneration, RE: Damnation, and RE: Vendetta), and shares their producer, Hiroyuki Kobayashi.

Infinite Darkness will run for eight one-hour episodes, and is coming to Netflix in 2021. Meanwhile, the next Resident Evil videogame is in the works as well. Here's everything we know about Resident Evil Village.

Jody Macgregor
Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
