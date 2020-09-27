A CG Resident Evil series about Claire and Leon is coming to Netflix

There are currently three adaptations of Resident Evil in the works. There's a reboot of the movies, being directed by Johannes Roberts. There's a live-action Netflix series about "the Wesker kids" moving to "New Raccoon City". And now there's Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, a CGI series also coming to Netflix, but one that seems to be hewing a little closer to the canon of the series.

As the teaser shows, it features Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy, a spooky old house, and zombies. It looks much more in line with Capcom's three CG movies starring Leon (RE: Degeneration, RE: Damnation, and RE: Vendetta), and shares their producer, Hiroyuki Kobayashi.

Infinite Darkness will run for eight one-hour episodes, and is coming to Netflix in 2021. Meanwhile, the next Resident Evil videogame is in the works as well. Here's everything we know about Resident Evil Village.