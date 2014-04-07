4K Screenshot Showcase: Mirror's Edge

Every Monday, keen screen-grabber Ben Griffin brings you a sumptuous 4K resolution gallery to celebrate PC gaming's prettiest places.

Mirror's Edge was the game that proved dystopia didn't have to be dirty. The crisp, elegant, angular city was in beautiful contrast to the corruption and double-dealings happening inside it. Throughout, the game drew the player's eye with a restrained use of colour across the clean white and glass backdrop. It was in parts muted and vivid, as Faith travelled over, around and inside the distinct architecture. To celebrate the gorgeous setting, here's a selection of the best Mirror's Edge locations, captured in a gloriously detailed 4K resolution.

Download the full version here .

Download the full version here .

Download the full version here .

Download the full version here .