Popular

3DMark introduces a storage benchmark as DLC

By

Just in case you needed another reason to grab a faster SSD.

3dmark storage test benchmark screenshot
(Image credit: UL Benchmarks)

3DMark, the well-known benchmark used to measure the performance of graphics cards, has been updated to include a storage benchmark. It uses real world workloads that assess the storage capabilities of a system more accurately than would be the case if the tests were simple synthetic tests.

The new benchmark is designed to accurately measure and compare all kinds of storage devices, all the way from PCIe 4.0 NVMe drives to SATA drives and even good old mechanical hard drives. The tests include measuring the load times of several popular games including Battlefield V, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Overwatch. There’s also a test of recording a 1080p gameplay video at 60 FPS with OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) while playing Overwatch, along with a game saving measurement and a file copy test.

Peak Storage

SATA, NVMe M.2, and PCIe SSDs on blue background

(Image credit: Future)

Best SSD for gaming: the best solid state drives around 

Best PCIe 4.0 SSD for gaming: the next gen has landed 

The best NVMe SSD: this slivers of SSD goodness 

Best external hard drives: expand your horizons 

Best external SSDs: plug in upgrades for gaming laptops and consoles

SSD performance is an underrated part of the gaming experience. It’s not just loading times, but things like level transitions, saving and minimising in-game asset popups, not to mention all the random things the OS is doing in the background that could detract from your game. so a benchmark like this is very much welcome.

We gave the benchmark a run on a 12th Gen i9-12900K system equipped with a PCIe 4.0 Adata XPG Gammix S70 2TB drive. A score of 2410 looks to be a good score, but that’s with a high end PCIe 4.0 drive. A rusty spinner won’t look so good. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your storage, it’s worth checking out our top gaming SSD picks.

Note that the test requires a fairly hefty 30GB of space to run, though the data is deleted at the end of the benchmark run. The Storage Benchmark DLC is available now for USD $2.99 (AU $4.50) on Steam or via the UL Benchmarks website. 

Chris Szewczyk
Chris Szewczyk

Chris just can’t seem to stop trying out new Borderlands character builds or testing out legendary weapons. If he’s not having fun benchmarking the latest and greatest PC hardware he’s frequently getting rekt while playing the crypto currency markets.
See comments