23 minutes of 64-player Battlefield 3 footage

In case you haven't gotten your fill of Battlefield 3 beta impressions , VG247 noticed this video from the a user who participated in a match on the 64-player Caspian Border map.

It's very pretty, and I enjoyed how even the player seemed overcome by some of the things he was watching. This is war tourism at its finest: stopping to watch infantry charging down a hill, staring agog at an aerial battle unfolding overhead. Enjoy it while you can. Once the game is released, we won't have time to really stop and smell the cordite.

