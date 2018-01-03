2018 Independent Games Festival award nominees announced

The 2018 Independent Games Festival—the 20th one, as it happens—will be held on March 21 ahead of the 2018 Game Developers Conference. Nearly 600 indie games were evaluated this year, but as the festival's organizers announced today, only 35 made the cut for the annual awards ceremony. Here's a full rundown of the nominees and categories:

Excellence in visual art

Excellence in audio

Tormentor X Punisher

Cuphead

Vignettes

Rain World

Uurnog Uurnlimited

Celeste

Excellence in design

Into the Breach

Shenzhen I/O

Wilmot's Warehouse

Baba Is You

Uurnog Uurnlimited

Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy

Excellence in narrative

Best student game

IO Interloper

Don't Make Love

Penny Blue Finds a Clue

We Were Here

Baba Is You

Guardian of the Gears

Nuovo award

Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy

Tarotica Voo Doo

10 Mississippi

A Mortician's Tale

Cosmic Top Secret

Everything Is Going to Be OK

Baba Is You

Kids

Seumas McNally grand prize

Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy

Night in the Woods

West of Loathing

Into the Breach

Heat Signature

Baba is You



While most categories are self-explanatory, it's worth noting that the Nuovo award is for "thinking differently about games as a medium," in case the nominees didn't give that away. You can find more details and the honorable mentions in the official IGF listing.