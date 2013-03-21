20 Weirdest Adventure Games

A look back at the weirdest PC adventure games

PC adventure games have seen a much-needed resurgence in the past couple of years, attracting newer audiences and developers who wish to get in on the fun. With renewed interest in the once-forgotten genre, we're seeing sequels to cult classic, new tales with familiar heroes, and in the case of some newcomers, those who dare to push the boundaries of convention. Going beyond simple detective stories, murder mysteries, and real-world trappings is welcome, and while we have a handful of modern examples doing so, the edgiest games were found in the genre's formative years. Some hardly made sense. Others ended up weirding out or offending and alienating audiences completely. We're celebrating the oddities of twenty of the strangest PC adventure games ever. Let's get weird.

Day of the Tentacle: The final installment of the uproarious Maniac Mansion series followed poindexter Bernard, rock-and-roll Hoagie, and airhead Laverne on a journey through time via "Port-a-Potty." All this, in a bid to keep humanity from being enslaved by an evil purple tentacle. Trademark LucasArts humor and surrealist problem-solving made Day of the Tentacle one of the most bizarre yet wholly entertaining romps out of the entire LucasArts stable.