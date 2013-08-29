123 people have pledged real money so that Uwe Boll can make a Postal 2 movie

As of writing, 123 people have pledged actual dollars on Kickstarter so that the infamous cinematic irritant Uwe Boll can make the movie Postal 2. Are you one of these people? Do you know one of these people? Can you find one of these people? Because if so, I would very much like to hear their explanation as to why. I guess the fact that Uwe Boll is crowdfunding this "film" is also news, of a sort. Especially because it looks so brutally stupid.

Er, what?

Of course, he's not serious, right? Oh no, it seems that he is.

"POSTAL 2 will be a controversial comedy in which we take up current political issues. We take the biggest scandals of our democracy, like the happenings about Julien Assange and Edward Snowdon and show that there is no difference between our democracy and the prison camps in Russia or China."

Ha, no, but... what?

Boll is looking for a completely reasonable, not at all ridiculous $500,000. So far, he has raised £5,319. Which doesn't sound like much, but is still too high for comfort. In case you'd forgotten, the adaptation of Postal holds a 22 rating on Metacritic . Even the terrible video game Postal 3 managed more than that .

Remember, if you find yourself wanting to back a Uwe Boll Kickstarter, please do the responsible thing and just throw your money in a woodchipper or something.