11 Bit Studios releases teaser for "secret" game

11 Bit Studios, creator of Anomaly: Warzone Earth, has a secret. It's the game being teased in the video above, and all we know is that it'll run on PC, Mac, and Linux, it'll have multiplayer, and the release target is late spring to early summer. We won't know anything else about these painterly sci-fi animations until an announcement scheduled for February 28 at 10 a.m. PST.

Why announce a game without announcing anything about it, even the title? It's an odd marketing gimmick: 11 Bit is asking "brave people" to pre-order the game at 50% off ($7.50, or about £4.80) despite knowing almost nothing about it.

"Right when you purchase, you will get the satisfaction that you've supported indie gaming and were one of the brave people who took a leap of faith on a secret game," reads the announcement. "Later on you will get a Steam key to the secret—and totally awesome—game from independent developer 11 bit studios."

That leap of faith also comes with access to the multiplayer beta and "an extra gaming gift," which is also a secret. To those who fear the announcement will change their minds, 11 Bit says, "Please just wait until we actually announce it."