Notch's "weird creative block," and why 0x10c won't be as moddable as Minecraft

0x10c is Minecraft creator Markus "Notch" Persson's latest project: a multiplayer space sandbox which simulates ships down to an emulated 16 bit processor that runs player-written code. Designing computers in computers can apparently wear one out—in an interview with Polygon , Persson said 0x10c's alpha release is still a "ways off," and cited "some kind of weird creative block that's been going on for too long."

If he's still feeling that block, he says the game "is going to be put on ice" until it's fixed, but continued, "I'm very excited about the actual game. And it's not really fun yet—but it feels like it could be fun—because there's nothing to do in there yet."

He also talked more about building and coding within 0x10c, and according to the text of Polygon's article, he stated it won't even be close to as "innately moddable" as Minecraft. The reason is that modders won't be tinkering with the game's source, but with their ship's emulated computers.

"The idea within 0x10c was to have enough components going on so you can kind of—if you want to make, like a paintball mod, instead of doing that you just set up the components in your spaceship and just write the code inside the game," said Persson.

