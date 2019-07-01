Ubisoft's summer sale is live, including The Division 2 and Anno 1800

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Steam's Summer Sale is in full swing, and now Ubisoft has joined in on the discount party. The uPlay Summer Sale just begun, and it includes both games and physical items from the company's online store.

Most of the sales mirror the discounts already available through Steam—Rainbow Six Siege for $9.99, Assassin's Creed Odyssey for $29.99, South Park: The Fractured But Whole for $6.00, Far Cry New Dawn for $19.99, and so on. Some others on sale aren't available through Steam, though, like The Division 2 for $40.19 and Anno 1800 for $47.99. Those are only available on the Epic Games Store and uPlay.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

There are also clothing items and collectibles on sale, including hats, shirts, sweaters, and a surprising number of baby onesies. Ubisoft is also throwing in uPlay store credit when you buy select games.

You can see all the sales from the uPlay Store.