Ubisoft's Steam return continues with the surprise appearance of Immortals Fenyx Rising

Couldn't stay away, huh? A mere two days after Assassin's Creed Valhalla marked Ubisoft's official return (opens in new tab) to Steam, a listing for Immortals Fenyx Rising (opens in new tab) has appeared on the store. The game will be available in two configurations (the same ones you can get on Epic and Ubisoft Connect): Standard or Gold, which comes with three narrative DLCs, a bonus quest, and some assorted cosmetic doodads.

The sudden and unannounced appearance of Immortals on Steam is a bit of a surprise. When it was announced two weeks ago that AC: Valhalla, Roller Champions (opens in new tab), and Anno 1800 (opens in new tab) would be returning to the service, Ubisoft told PCG that it was "constantly evaluating how to bring our games to different audiences wherever they are," but would only identify those three games specifically as returning. But now Immortals has a listing before Roller Champions or Anno have even had their Steam releases.

There are plenty of Ubisoft games still restricted to the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, including Watch_Dogs Legion, The Division 2, Far Cry 6, and more. But perhaps—for those of us that remain hopelessly committed to keeping all our games in one library—the sudden reappearance of Immortals on the store means Ubisoft may start listing its back-catalogue with less fanfare and more speed.

Immortals is just listed as "Coming soon" for now, so it's anyone's guess as to when the game will actually release on Steam. It'll almost definitely be after Roller Champions' release on December 13, though, and probably after Anno 1800's currently undated Steam page sparks back to life, too.

If you've not played it since it released in December 2020, Immortals is a Ubisoft open-world action game set in a world based around Greek mythology. It's basically the studio's take on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (which was, in a lot of ways, a Nintendo take on Ubisoft open-world games, so who knows who the real innovator is here). It's not perfect, but we enjoyed it, giving it 72% in our Immortals Fenyx Rising review (opens in new tab) and complimenting its energy, humour, and vibrant world.