Ubisoft's Gods & Monsters likely has its new name

The Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has rated a game called "Immortals: Fenyx Rising" by Ubisoft for PC and consoles.

It's highly likely this is the new title for the delayed Gods & Monsters, which was originally supposed to release in February this year. Back when an old demo of the game briefly leaked on Stadia , Ubisoft called it "the game formerly known as Gods & Monsters" in a statement to Kotaku , and planned to reveal more info towards the "end of summer".