Tyrion Lannister’s dead body is an easter egg in The Witcher 3

The Witcher 3 is one of the biggest games of the year, both in terms of impact and the sheer size of the thing. Even after completing the story and sucking the marrow from every last sidequest, there will still be unexplored corners of the map with secret goodies to be found. One such nugget takes the form of Tyrion Lannister from Game of Thrones’ sad little corpse.

Tyrion in a sky cell in Game of Thrones Click the arrows to expand.

Tyrion appears to have met his grisly fate in a ‘sky cell’ similar to those found in The Eyrie where he was imprisoned midway through season one of the TV show. Tyrion (statute of limitations spoilers warning) doesn’t actually die in the cell, and doesn’t get his iconic facial scar until later, but there’s no doubt it’s meant to be him.

Here’s Rachel Weber (who, full disclosure, is the love interest of PC Gamer’s own Editor-in-Chief, Tim Clark) to explain how she made the discovery whilst exploring the island region of Skellige:

“Desperate to milk the last drops of adventure out of The Witcher 3, I decided to explore some of the areas of the map the main adventure hadn't taken me to,” says Rachel. “Out in the oceans off Skellige, I found a fort inhabited by pirates. Lots of pirates. Once I'd finished them off I went hunting for loot, but what I found was a set of prison keys. A locked door led to a cell that looked out onto the snowy ocean, and the corpse of a small person with a distinctive facial scar. RIP Tyrion.”

You can take a look at the map if you want to go see Tyrion and the sky cells for yourself, his location is at the player marker near the top left corner.

What’s the coolest thing you’ve found off the beaten track in The Witcher 3, readers? Let us know below.