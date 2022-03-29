Two weeks after workplace abuse allegations, Funomena is reportedly closing

Chris Bratt of People Make Games says the studio will be shuttered by the end of the month.

Wattam
Less than two weeks after it was named in an investigation into possible workplace abuses at acclaimed indie studios, Wattam developer Funomena is reportedly closing its doors.

News of the closure was revealed by Chris Bratt of People Make Games, the author of the report alleging mismanagement, emotional manipulation, and "oppressive" workplace cultures at Funomena, Mountains, and Fullbright. 

"I'm absolutely gutted to report that Funomena is set to be closed by the end of this month, with all contractors already having been laid off as of last Wednesday," Bratt tweeted. "This announcement has caught many employees by surprise, who now find themselves looking for other work, with their last paycheck coming this Friday."

The People Make Games report included interviews with former employees of Funomena who alleged that founder Robin Hunicke was emotionally abusive toward employees and regularly used personal information about them "in a way that was either humiliating or entirely unprofessional." The report prompted at least one former colleague to share similar experiences with Hunicke on social media:

Funomena hasn't confirmed or commented publicly on the reported closure at this point, but Hunicke acknowledged the People Make Games report last week, tweeting that "leadership is a journey, and often a difficult one."

"It saddens me to know people are hurting from mistakes I’ve made," Hunicke wrote. "I am truly sorry. Right now I’m taking time to talk to people, focus on the feedback everyone is sharing, and figure out next steps."

I've reached out to Funomena for more information and will update if I receive a reply.

Andy Chalk
