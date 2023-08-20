Twitch streamers can soon stop banned people from watching altogether

Twitch streamers will be able to block banned users from not just chatting on their streams, but watching their streams entirely, using a new optional setting coming in September. That's a big change from now, where a banned user can still watch streams without chat.

It's not the last thing Twitch is considering—the possibility of IP bans for blocked users will, in the future, avoid people getting around their bans by signing out or creating a new account.

As reported by Eurogamer, the upcoming change was pointed out by Twitch streamer Lowco in a post on X, née Twitter. It's currently unavailable to everyone, but will become widely available in September.

The function will be optional, but when turned on it will mean that banned users instantly lose access to live streams from the banning channel—that means they'll instantly lose both chat and stream. It won't stop the banned users from watching on-demand videos or clips, though Lowco intimates that may change eventually as well.

For my part, I think that's wonderful. Bans do a lot to keep internet communities functional and open places, removing people who'd do more harm than good. It's particularly good to hear given that Twitch and livestreaming culture in particular has more than a small stalker problem.

• Rolling out to everyone in September• Optional tool that you can turn off/on• Works instantly - if you ban someone mid-stream they will be cut off from the stream immediately • Blocked users will automatically be prevented from watching• Does not prevent them from…August 16, 2023 See more

