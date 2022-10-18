Twitch streamer Amouranth 'seeking legal and emotional counsel' following on-stream domestic abuse allegations

Audio player loading…

Two days after revealing that she is married and accusing her husband of domestic abuse (opens in new tab), streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa says she has regained control of her finances and social media accounts, and is now "free."

Siragusa, one of the highest-profile streamers on Twitch (opens in new tab), alleged during an early-morning stream on October 16 that her husband controlled her finances, pushed her to stream long hours in Twitch's hot tub category, and even threatened to kill her dogs. At one point during the stream, she unmuted her microphone while in a call with her husband; he can be heard insulting her, calling her a liar, and demanding that she leave the house. She apologized for doing so in her most recent stream, saying that it was "hard to watch."

"I didn't really know what else to do, because he was threatening to tweet shit," Siragusa said, "He was going to tweet live, I wanted to beat him to the punch, but... sorry if I triggered anybody with past abuse.

"That was actually the first time that he's ever heard himself on a recording, because as I told you guys before, previously when I recorded him he would just refuse to listen to recordings ... I think that when he heard himself on that call, it really sunk in how much of an asshole he is. It's like he never realized. Idiot."

Siragusa said she now has access to her finances and social media accounts, and is "seeking legal and emotional counsel." She added that her husband is "getting help."

Siragusa also expressed surprise at the level of support she's been shown, even by people who are normally detractors. "There have been so many messages. It's kind of crazy," she said. "I felt so alone for so long and now it's like, I can't stop getting people to talk to me. Not in a bad way, it's just a very big contrast. I didn't think people cared that much."

As for what comes next, Siragusa said she's "positive about the future" and happy to be "free [and] still alive."

"I don't really know what I'm going to do next," she said. "Hopefully a lot more animal streams. Going to take time to process it, I think. I don't know when or if I'll be back to a full-time schedule. At least for now though, I think I'm going to take it easy. And I don't have to wear cleavage every day! I can wear clothes."

"I really don't know what's going to happen," she said later in the stream, implying again that her husband controlled her on-screen wardrobe. "I just hope people still watch, without so much titty showing."

The full stream can be seen below.