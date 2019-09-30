Turtle Beach's Recon 200 headset is down to $50 at multiple retailers

(Image credit: Turtle Beach)

The Turtle Beach Recon 200 earned a place in our best gaming headsets roundup, thanks to its good quality at a relatively-low price. It usually goes for around $60, but now it has gone on sale for $49.99 at multiple retailers.

This headset offers great sound quality given the price, and if you like bass, you'll enjoy the 'Bass Boost' feature. The microphone is clear and vivid, though it's not detachable. The main drawback to this headset is the lack of features. There's no wireless mode or surround sound, and the design is fairly basic.

Still, the Recon 200 nails the basics, and it works with PC, Xbox One, and PS4.