Turn PC Gamer into Marble Madness with this nifty Google Chrome "experiment"

If you've always wanted to roll a metal ball around on a 3D version of your favourite PC games website, then I truly hope you're seeking professional help. Also: you can now do that thing I just said, thanks to this weird, cool experiment from Google Chrome. Ignore the bit where it tells you to hook up your phone, and persevere through the frequent dropped connections, because this nifty little game is totally worth it. Not so much for the game itself, which is a sort of Marble Madness/Monkey Ball mash-up, but for the chance to interact with your favourite websites - you can use this on any site - in a new and bizarre way. Thanks to World Wide Maze , I now know what it feels like to roll around on a multi-tiered environment generated from my own words. It feels strange.

Thanks to Engadget for discovering this. There's a video showing the game/experiment/thing in action below.