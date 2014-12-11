Tropico 5: Waterborne expansion announced

Here's the problem: you're building up your island paradise, and yes, there's some lingering corruption, harsh work practices and perhaps an assassination or two. And yes, as the ruler of that island, you may have instigated all of them. But, just as you're reaching the peak of your vision, you run out of space. What to do?

In fairness to Tropico 5, its islands are the most expansive and spacious in the series. Nevertheless, developer Haemimont will let you cast off the shackles of land in the upcoming Waterborne expansion. It's not "under the sea," as such—leave that for the objectivists—but it is on the sea.

The expansion comes with a new six-mission campaign, nine off-shore buildings, new islands and, most importantly of all, new background music. I'm not even joking: the song's existing song repetition is one of its most maddening aspects. A few more Dominican ditties are long overdue.

As for what you'll be able to do with these new off-shore buildings, a press release explains:

"Organise and coordinate transport to structures like the kelp and oyster farms, construct tidal power plants as an eco-friendly alternative to nuclear power and build gorgeous floating apartments if you’re running out of space on the island! Launch military submarines to bolster your naval forces or create an exotic bathysphere attraction to compliment your bustling tourist paradise."

Tropico 5: Waterborne is out next week, on 17 December. For more on Tropico 5, here's our review.