Train Simulator 2020's announcement trailer sounds inexplicably epic

Train Simulator 2020 is heading to Steam on September 19, and developer Dovetail Games has chosen to announce this fact with a sedate trailer that slowly reveals stationary trains before ramping it up to trains moving at an appropriate and safe speed. The music, however, suggests we're watching something very different—possibly even an epic clash between roaring locomotives.

It definitely sounds like it's building up to something. Are the trains hiding a secret? Are they robots in disguise? 20 seconds in and I could barely contain my excitement as I waited for the big reveal, but they're just trains. Normal trains. Not even dangerously fast trains. There's a bit of snow, I guess, but it's just a light flurry. There's nothing thrilling about a light dusting of snow. I feel a bit short-changed, frankly.

Come September 19, you'll be able to drive diesel, electric and steam locomotives across the world, dragging freight or humans behind you. Apparently Train Simulator reaches "new heights of visual realism", which to be honest isn't that apparent from the trailer.