Totally Accurate Battlegrounds no longer free, has amassed three million downloads

Totally Accurate Battlegrounds started out as a late April fools' joke and parody of the battle royale genre. And then three million players downloaded it, including Austin, who punched cheese on his way to a no-kill victory (sort of). Now, as was planned, it's no longer free-to-play, and you'll have to pay $4.99/£3.99 for its shenanigans.

For that, you get to take part in 40-way battles between floppy combatants in a large and surprisingly pretty map. Expect plenty of physics-based madness and lots of beatboxing, which you can start by pressing G.

In a Steam post announcing the price change, as well as the three million milestone, developer Landfall said it was working on making the servers more stable, and that it "recommends anyone who feels hesitant about getting the game to wait until we have it sorted". It is also implementing anti-cheat measures.