Total War: Warhammer 2's Steam Workshop is open for business

Total War: Warhammer 2 developer Creative Assembly has opened the doors to the title's Steam Workshop, allowing players to easily mod the excellent strategy game.

Technically, players have been able to mod the game since it released late last month but the Steam Workshop remained closed post-launch because a lot of mods were crashing the game. Creative Assembly has been focusing on getting the game stable, and now it's satisfied that there won't be many performance hiccups.

There's already nearly 600 mods available through the Workshop, which you can browse here. The top rated one so far makes the camera more flexible, allowing you to zoom both closer to your units and further away from the battlefield than you can in the base game. It's got a 'cinematic' mode for screenshots too.

There's also a huge custom map pack that will grow with time alongside new animations, unit re-skins to add variety and graphical tweaks. The modding tools are called the Assembly Kit, and to install them you should search for 'Warhammer II Assembly Kit' in the Tools tab in your Steam library.

If you're a fan of the Total War series, or just strategy games in general, then Warhammer 2 is well worth a look. Click here for Jody's glowing review.