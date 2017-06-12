Total War: Warhammer 2 due out on September 28

The four factions of Total War: Warhammer 2 will be kicking off their war to end all wars on September 28, Creative Assembly and Sega announced today.

Warhammer 2 adds the sprawling continent of the New World, where the four factions will fight each other in a race to take the power of the Vortex for themselves. A post-release patch will also stitch both the new continent and the Old World together in a mega-campaign.

Pre-ordering Warhammer 2 will net you a new race for the first game. We don’t know what the race is yet, however.

Alongside the standard edition, there’s a fancy Serpent God Edition. “An artefact fit for a god, or at the very least a devoted Slann Mage-Priest, the Serpent God Edition comes in a scaled turquoise presentation box, replete with stone-effect glyphs modelled on Lord Mazdamundi’s headpiece, detailing the temple-cities of Lustria,” reads the press release. “Treat it with reverence, lest you sully its magnificence.”

As well as a box for your mantelpiece, the Serpent God Edition will also come with the aforementioned race pack for the first game, a stone effect puzzle sphere, whatever that is, bone totems, maps, an art book, stickers, a metal case, a guide, and a necklace that hides a USB drive. A limited edition version will also be available, containing the metal case and guide.

The race pack for the first Warhammer will be available before the launch of Warhammer 2.