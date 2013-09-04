Total War: Rome 2 to get first patch this Friday, weekly fixes for immediate future

Creative Assembly have announced the update and support strategy for their latest Total War, and, like the city it's based on, revealed that Rome II won't be patched in a day. The developers plan to release fixes for the game "on a weekly basis in the immediate future", targeting their updates based on player feedback, as they configure and tune the release post-launch.

"As with all large PC releases, the variety of hardware and general system specifications can cause issues for some people and we are urgently working to help get them the right experience," they say. "As announced last month, we are also planning to tweak the balancing, AI routines and other features now that we're getting real-time metric feedback from thousands of players."

"The result is that the first update to the game will drop this Friday, with the intention to update the game on a weekly basis in the immediate future."

The full patch notes will be released on Friday, but CA say that it will target "known instances of crashes due to hardware conflicts alongside several other performance fixes." In the meantime, they point people to the game's support forums , where a number of fixes and workarounds have been suggested for those experiencing graphics issues.

Our review found a great game, marred slightly by AI bugs. As such, it's good to see a stated commitment to fixing the issues that players are having.