Total War: Rome 2 is coming to SteamOS early next year, logically also to Linux

These kids with their hip new terms. Creative Assembly have announced that Total War: Rome 2 will be "coming to SteamOS". Which is a fairly torturous way of saying that Total War: Rome 2 will be coming to Linux. Which it will, because SteamOS is running Linux. [Update: As has been pointed out in the comments, SteamOS isn't 'running' Linux, rather it is a distribution of Linux. Disclaimer over. Windows 4 Lyf.]

The reason for specifically name-checking Steam's upcoming OS is because CA seem keen to tout the game's move to conquer the living room, with planned support for Big Picture mode and the Steam Controller. After all, as Ceasar himself once said, "I came, I saw, I lounged lazily in my pants, eating crisps and moving tiny generals around a campaign map."

"We've always wanted the Total War franchise to be enjoyed by living room gamers, but the limitations of traditional hardware made our style of game play impossible," announces Creative Assembly's Rob Bartholomew on the Steam Universe group page. "Last month, when Valve invited us to test out the new Steam Controller and unveiled their plans for SteamOS - we were impressed. We believe it will provide us with the control fidelity and platform we need to make a living room experience for ROME II that could be a more compelling experience than playing with keyboard and mouse."

With the necessary tribute to Valve paid, Bartholomew goes on to talk in more general terms about the Linux release. "ROME II will be launching on Linux early next year, with full Steam Controller and Big Picture support to be added as soon as Valve gets us a controller dev kit."

