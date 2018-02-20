Total War: Rome 2 announces Desert Kingdoms DLC, adds Cleopatra and Teuta

Total War: Rome 2's Empire Divided adds little that feels substantially new, so said our Tom after his recent deep dive into the recalcitrant late third century.

Creative Assembly and Sega have now announced Desert Kingdoms—a new DLC culture pack which aims to further bolster Rome 2, a game celebrating its fifth birthday later this year.

Due next month, the Desert Kingdoms pack adds four new playable factions, with new rosters boasting varying military strength. Likewise, factions come with new building chains and new technology trees; while a new update to the Total War: Rome 2 base game will add "new playable female leaders and generals", not least Cleopatra (comin' atcha!) and Teuta.

Here, have a trailer:

And a Creative Assembly blog post .